Italian lawmaker backs Iranian women protesters
POLITICS
Pubblicato il: 03/01/2018 17:27
The head of Italy's parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Wednesday voiced support for women, who have been at the forefront of protests in Iran against their hardline Islamic rulers this past week.
"Our solidarity goes to women in Iran who are fighting for freedom," said Fabrizio Cicchitto, who is a conservative member of Italy's Chamber of Deputies.
