Francis sends telegram to Mattarella on return to Italy

Pope Francis on sent a telegram to Italy's president Sergio Mattarella when he returned to Rome from a week-long visit to Chile and Peru.

"Upon my return from an Apostolic journey to Chile and Peru, where I was able to meet many of the faithful and the representatives of those dear populations, admiring their faith and desire for spiritual and social development, I send you, Mr President, my most cordial greetings," read the telegram.

"An I ensure a special prayer for the well-being, serenity and prosperity of the entire nation, to whom I send my heartfelt blessing," continued the telegram, which it is customary for pontiffs to send to the head of state after a trip abroad.