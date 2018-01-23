We must deter chemical weapons says Italy

A Syrian man collects and bags the body of a dead bird, reportedly killed by a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, on April 5, 2017.

The perpetrators of "inhumane" chemical weapons attacks must be swiftly punished, also to "dissuade" future attacks, Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano said on Tuesday.

"Impunity is not an option," Alfano told a chemical weapons conference in Paris.

"We must bring to justice all those who have used use inhumane weapons, but we must also dissuade whoever could use them in future."

Alfano urged the rapid punishment of violations, saying this would act as a deterrent to those planning chemical attacks in future.

"It's important these violations are rapidly sanctioned to deter future attacks. We must be sure these sanctions have a direct impact on stopping proliferation programmes," Alfano said.

"But we should not worsen humanitarian situations," he warned.