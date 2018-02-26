Berlusconi Italy's most credible leader says Tajani

Photo: Adnkronos

Former conservative prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is Italy's most credible, moderate leader, European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said on Monday

"We no longer have any great leaders. The centre-right managed to have a leader like Berlusconi. Even abroad, they have realised that he is the most credible leader of moderate politics in Italy," Tajani stated.

"Without identity and ideals, politics becomes a power struggle. And with ideals, there are no leaders any more," Tajani said in Rome at a book launch.

A national election is taking place in Italy on Sunday which could produce a hung parliament. But Berlusconi's centre-right bloc has a clear lead among the country's main political forces, according to opinion polls.

Berlusconi, 81 is barred from holding political office due to a binding conviction for tax fraud but still helms his Forza Italia part. In a radio interview last week, he said Tajani would be a strong pick to lead Italy’s government if the centre-right win a majority of parliamentary seats.

Bersluconi's coalition has around 35 percent, followed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement at just under 30 percent, with centre-left premier Paolo Gentiloni's ruling centre-left Democratic Party on around 28 percent according to a final batch of surveys published on 16 February.