Mattarella lauds women's role

Photo: Adnkronos/Cristiano Camera

Female members of parliament worked together for the common good in the 1975 reforms to Italy's family law that curbed male dominance in marriage, president Sergio Mattarella said in Rome on Thursday.

"Women had the ability to keep the general interest in clear view, even when party politics were causing conflict," Mattarella said.

"It is a great historical achievement."

Mattarella was speaking at an event at the Quirinale Palace to celebrate International Women's Day that urged all Italians to have the sense of responsibility he said women politicians had often shown.