Must keep strong ties with EU during Italy's post-election period - PM

During the transitional period between elections held earlier this month and the formation of a new government, it is "very important" for Italy to maintain close ties with the European Union executive, premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

"In such a critical period for Italy, during these weeks of political transition, it is very important to keep up close relations with the European Commission," Gentiloni said in Brussels.

"This is why I am off to meet (EU Commission president Jean-Claude) Juncker," said Gentiloni, who belongs to the centre-left Democratic Party.

Gentiloni is attending a two-day summit of EU heads of state taking place in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Italian political parties are currently in negotiations after a national election on 4 March produced a hung parliament.

President Sergio Mattarella is due to start his consultations with party leaders in early April, one of whom he will invite to try and form a coalition government.

The strongest contenders for power are the anti-European, anti-migrant League party and the populist, eurosceptic Five-Star Movement.