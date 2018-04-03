Gentiloni holds talks with Padoan on DEF
POLITICS
Pubblicato il: 03/04/2018 16:20
Italy's premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday met economy minister Carlo Padoan to discuss the medium-term financial planning document (DEF), the cabinet office said.
Gentiloni and Padoan held talks on the DEF at the prime minister's office in Rome.
The DEF sets the framework for the annual budget to be presented in October.
