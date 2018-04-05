Italian cabinet meeting to be held on Friday
Pubblicato il: 05/04/2018 16:26
Italy's caretaker cabinet will meet on Friday at 11 am at the prime minister's office in Rome, according to statement that did not provide a detailed agenda.
"Regional laws and miscellaneous items are up for discussion," said the statement issued by the cabinet office.
Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on Thursday began consultations with Italy's political parties on forming a new government after the inconclusive 4 March national election that led to a hung parliament.
