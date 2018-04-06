Italian parliament speaker meets Armenia's president
Pubblicato il: 06/04/2018 17:36
The speaker of Italy's lower house of parliament, Roberto Fico, on Friday met Armenia's head of state, Serzh Sargsyan, at the parliament building in Rome, the parliament said in a statement.
Fico belongs to the populist Five-Star Movement, which won almost a third votes in the inconclusive 4 March national election and is now Italy's largest parliamentary party.
He was first elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2013 and was re-elected last month.
Sargsyan was elected Armenian president in 2008 and is chairman of the conservative Republican Party of Armenia.
