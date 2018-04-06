Italian parliament speaker meets Armenia's president

The speaker of Italy's lower house of parliament, Roberto Fico, on Friday met Armenia's head of state, Serzh Sargsyan, at the parliament building in Rome, the parliament said in a statement.

Fico belongs to the populist Five-Star Movement, which won almost a third votes in the inconclusive 4 March national election and is now Italy's largest parliamentary party.

He was first elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2013 and was re-elected last month.

Sargsyan was elected Armenian president in 2008 and is chairman of the conservative Republican Party of Armenia.