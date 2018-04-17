Russia's role in Syrian peace process 'crucial'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Bloomberg photo by Simon Dawson.
Syria's key ally Russia has a vital role to play in ending Syria's devastating conflict and negotiating peace in the war-torn country, Italy's prime minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.
"We challenge Russia to play its part in a negotiated peace settlement together with the United States, Iran, the Arab World and Europe," Gentiloni told Italy's lower house of parliament.
"It's a road that we need to travel along with everyone's help and Russia's contribution is crucial," Gentiloni added.
