415609
Home . AKI English . Politics . Russia's role in Syrian peace process 'crucial'

Russia's role in Syrian peace process 'crucial'

POLITICS
Russia's role in Syrian peace process 'crucial'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Bloomberg photo by Simon Dawson.

Pubblicato il: 17/04/2018 18:42

Syria's key ally Russia has a vital role to play in ending Syria's devastating conflict and negotiating peace in the war-torn country, Italy's prime minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

"We challenge Russia to play its part in a negotiated peace settlement together with the United States, Iran, the Arab World and Europe," Gentiloni told Italy's lower house of parliament.

"It's a road that we need to travel along with everyone's help and Russia's contribution is crucial," Gentiloni added.

TAG: Russia, Syrian peace process, role, Italy
Commenti
Per scrivere un commento è necessario registrarsi ed accedere: ACCEDI oppure REGISTRATI
 