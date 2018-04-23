Democratic Party officials doubtful on a tie-up with populists

Matteo Orfin

Senior office-bearers from Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Monday voiced scepticism at a possible coalition government with the anti-establishment, populist Five-Star Movement.

"We are and we remain an alternative to Five-Star," said PD president Matteo Orfini.

"The basic conditions do not exist for a majority government with Five-Star," said the PD's chief whip in the upper house Senate, Andrea Marcucci.

"We will listen to Senate speaker Roberto Fico with due attention, but for us there remain extremely marked differences in our programmes."

Orfini and Marcucci's comments came after Italy's president Sergio Mattarella asked Fico to hold three days of consultations with Five-Star and PD leaders on the scope for forming a government.

Three previous rounds of talks with Italy's party leaders this month failed to end the political stalemate after the inconclusive 4 March national election led to a hung parliament.

No party or bloc has a majority in the parliament but Five-Star is the biggest party and the centre-right is the largest bloc while the PD has the numbers to play kingmaker should it opt to enter a coalition government.

Talks on a coalition between the centre-right alliance and Five-Star foundered over its refusal to govern with conservative Forza Italia party's leader, Silvio Berlusconi, who has a tax fraud conviction and is on trial for bribery - charges he denies.