Alfano to meet new US secretary of state Pompeo at NATO summit

Italy's foreign affairs minister Angelino Alfano was on Friday due to meet the new United States secretary of state Mike Pompeo at a NATO meeting in Brussels, the foreign ministry stated.

NATO-Russia relations, defence expenditure, Iran and the Western Balkans were on the agenda at the meeting between Alfano and Pompeo scheduled for 17.30 local time, the foreign ministry said.

During the NATO foreign ministers summit, Pompeo was also set to meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Afghanistan and NATO's vital role in the war-wracked country, as well as deterrence towards Russia were slated to feature in Pompeo's bilateral meetings in Brussels, according to the US State Department.

Former CIA director Pompei was sworn in US secretary of state on Thursday.

Pompei's presence at the Brussels meeting was seen as crucial as the alliance readies for a summit in the city on 11-12 July where NATO leaders are to agree a new deterrent to Moscow that includes a command to defend the Atlantic in the case of conflict.