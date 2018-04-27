Politics fuelling fears of migration - minister

Italy's politicians are stoking fear of migration among the population outgoing justice minister Andrea Orlando said on Friday.

"This is a society that is full of fear and politics can channel these fears in various directions," Orlando said during a visit to Palermo, Sicily.

"Today, people's fears are being directed towards migrants but also towards petty crime," Orlando stated.

Orlando belongs to the Democratic Party (PD) whose centre-left coalition came a poor third in last month's inconclusive national election.

Voters snubbed the PD over immigration - a sensitive issue in Italy where over 600,000 boat migrants have arrived from Africa since 2014 - and the over the sluggish pace of economic recovery.

Italy has been under a caretaker government since the election as president Sergio Mattarella struggles to form a coalition government from the main political forces in the hung parliament. The PD had been in power since 2013.