Gentiloni eyes more airline competition

As government-appointed commissioners managing Alitalia evaluate three offers to purchase the bankrupt flagship carrier, Italy's prime minister Paolo Gentiloni on Friday said airlines should become more competitive.

"It is excellent that in the past few years (Rome's) Fiumicino Airport has been modernised," Gentiloni said.

"It would be good if we manage to have more competition among the airlines that operate there," he added.

Alitalia has around 9,200 full-time staff, plus a further 1,600 in a state-backed temporary layoff scheme.

Alitalia was put under special administration last year after staff rejected a plan to cut jobs and salaries.