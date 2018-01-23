Public must also speak out against WMD - Italy

Members of the public as well as governments should raise their voices against weapons of mass destruction including chemical arms, Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano said on Tuesday.

"Public opinion must count for more. The defence of human rights is not just the government's job but is also down to civil society and individuals," Alfano told a chemical weapons conference in Paris.

Public opinion around the world had reacted with "revulsion" to the "more recent brutal cases of chemical arms in Syria," he said.

A suspected chemical weapons attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in northwest Syria's Idlib province killed dozens of people including children last April, sparking international outrage.