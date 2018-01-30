Italy to appeal European Medical Agency move to Amsterdam

The Italian government will appeal the European Union's decision to move the bloc's medical agency to Amsterdam, the mayor of Milan, the runner-up city for the relocation, said Tuesday.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala told Radio 102.5 he discussed the issue with Italy's premier Paolo Gentiloni.

"I told him, listen, it is time to go on the offensive," Sala said.

"According to what I have been told, the government's appeal will be sent today (Tuesday)," the mayor added.

The Italian move comes a day after the Dutch government said the European Medicines Agency would be housed in temporary offices after its move from London because the headquarters would not be ready in time.

The EMA is due to leave the British capital by March 30, 2019 due to Britain's departure from the EU.

The temporary arrangement proposed by the Dutch government "is not an optimal solution. We will only have half the space compared with our current premises in London," EMA boss Guido Rasi said Monday.

In November, Amsterdam beat Milan in a coin toss after tied voting between EU governments.

The EMA plays a crucial role in the approval of new pharmaceutical products to be sold in the single market. Since 1995, the EMA has been in charge of evaluating and supervising the use of medicines on human and animals within the EU.