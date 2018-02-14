IFAD one of Egypt's key aid organisations says agriculture minister

411921
Pubblicato il: 14/02/2018 19:01

The United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is among Egypt's "most important" development partners, the country's agriculture minister Adbel Moneim al-Banna said in Rome on Wednesday.

"IFAD is among the most important development aid donors and invested 166.5 million dollars in the country between 2013 and 2017," al-Banna said during a visit to Adnkronos news agency.

"This amounts to 22 percent of total aid to Egypt destined for rural development and environmental sustainability, improved natural resource management and food security - priority sectors for the country," he said.

An 80 million dollar accord on agricultural development in desert areas is due to be signed "soon", al-Banna noted.

Al-Banna is attending a meeting of IFAD's governing body during his visit to Rome from 12-14 February.

