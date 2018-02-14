IFAD one of Egypt's key aid organisations says agriculture minister

(Photo AdnKronos)

The United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is among Egypt's "most important" development partners, the country's agriculture minister Adbel Moneim al-Banna said in Rome on Wednesday.

"IFAD is among the most important development aid donors and invested 166.5 million dollars in the country between 2013 and 2017," al-Banna said during a visit to Adnkronos news agency.

"This amounts to 22 percent of total aid to Egypt destined for rural development and environmental sustainability, improved natural resource management and food security - priority sectors for the country," he said.

An 80 million dollar accord on agricultural development in desert areas is due to be signed "soon", al-Banna noted.

Al-Banna is attending a meeting of IFAD's governing body during his visit to Rome from 12-14 February.