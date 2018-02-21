Italian presidential palace dark on Friday in nod to Kyoto Protocol, energy saving

The lights on the facade of Italy's presidential Quirinale palace in Rome will be switched off on Friday from 18.30 to 20.00 local time to recall the entry into force of the Kyoto Protocol climate accord, the palace stated.

The Quirinale blackout also marks International Energy Saving Day and "sustainable lifestyles", the palace said.

The Kyoto Protocol entered into force on 16 February, 2005. The treaty was an international framework that aimed to set internationally binding greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

Its successor is the 2015 Paris climate change agreement to cut carbon emissions and try to keep a rise in global temperatures to less than 2C this century.