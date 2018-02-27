Italy's role in military missions 'appreciated by all' - Gentiloni

The Italian army has won international acclaim for its troops serving in world conflict zones, who are renowned for their professionalism, even-handedness and humanity, premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

"Our contribution is recognised by all for mixing professionalism, a balanced approach and the ability to relate to local populations, which albeit at a high price we have been able to show in various parts of the world," Gentiloni said.

"We have worked to stabilise highly delicate areas," Gentiloni said, giving the example of Italy's contingent of over 1,000 troops deployed to the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

The Italian army has trained local security forces in counter-terrorism and in treating the wounded "over long periods of time, earning prestige and getting results - also in terms of development and economic ties," he said.

In the 16 years that Italian peacekeeping troops have been stationed in Afghanistan "our commitment has made a mark in a very important area," Gentiloni stated.

"The presence of our soldiers and our flag opens up possibilities for our economy as well."

Italy currently has over 4,000 troops deployed in 17 hotspots around the world, with the largest contingents in Iraq, Lebanon and Afghanistan.