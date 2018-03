Russia, Iran, Turkey to discuss Syria in Astana

Photo: AFP

Russia, Turkey and Iran's foreign ministers will hold a meeting on war-torn Syria in the Kazakh capital Astana on 16 March, Russian media said on Friday, quoting diplomatic sources.

“The foreign ministers’ meeting will take place on 16 March - Kazakhstan’s foreign minister announced this”, state-run Tass news agency cited Russia’s charge d 'affaires in Kazakhstan, Alexander Musienko, as saying.

Russia's privately owned Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed diplomat as saying the meeting on Syria would take place in Astana on 16 March.