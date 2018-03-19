Italy to host meeting on EU-Turkey cooperation in Mediterranean

A conference on cooperation between the European Union and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean will take place on Wednesday at the Istituto Affari Internazionali research institute in central Rome, the think-tank said.

IAI director Natalie Tocci will open the meeting, which will take the form of a panel discussion.

Speakers include Ian Lesser, vice president and executive director of the Brussels office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States; Soli Ozel, professor of international relations at Kadir Has University; and Senem Aydin Duzgit, senior scholar and research and academic affairs coordinator at Sabanci University.