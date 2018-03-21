UN mission in Libya to re-open Benghazi office

The United Nations mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is to re-open its office in the eastern port city of Benghazi, the UN envoy to the country, Ghassan Salame said on Wednesday.

"We are looking to re-open our office in Benghazi. Once conditions permit, we will also re-open in the South," Salame said in a tweet from UNSMIL's account.

"The UN has visited cities and towns across Libya which we have not stepped foot in for years and we shall continue to do so," the tweet added.