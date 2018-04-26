Gambian IS suspect held in Naples

Italian anti-terror police on Wednesday said they arrested a Gambian asylum-seeker in the southern city of Naples who is alleged to have joined the Islamic State jihadist group and to be involved in a plot to drive a car into a crowd.

On the orders of a Naples judge, 21-year-old Touray Alagie was held at an Islamic cultural centre in the Pozzuoli suburb of Naples at the request of anti-terrorism prosecutors, police said.

Algaie filmed himself swearing allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi while staying at a migrant hostel in Pozzuoli where he had lived for 18 months, according to investigators.

The suspect "showed himself willing to carry out acts of terrorism," investigators said.