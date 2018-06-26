Almost 140 refugees to arrive in Italy from Horn of Africa

A total 139 refugees from the Horn of Africa, including torture victims, will arrive at Rome's Fiumicino airport Wednesday from the Ethiopian capital Addis Abeba under an accord between the Italian government and the Italian conference of bishops (Cei).

Italian foreign undersecretary Emanuela Del Re, Cei president Mons. Nunzio Galantino, and the president of the Comunità di Sant'Egidio Catholic charity, Marco Impazzaglio, will be at Fiumicino to welcome the refugees, who include over 60 children and many families, the Cei stated.

The refugees, the youngest of whom is just three months old, come from camps in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region bordering Eritrea and Sudan, according to Cei.

Among the refugees are several female victims of violence including torture, Cei said.

Caritas branches from dioceses in Italy's central Lazio region and twelve other regions across the country will take care of the refugees, who will be sheltered in privately owned homes and religious institutes, Cei said.

Local volunteer families will help the refugees integrate in Italy, attend language courses and gain access to schools, medical and other services, Cei added.

A total of 188 refugees have already come to Italy under the agreement out of a total 500 due to arrive over a period of two years.