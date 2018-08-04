Trump attacca LeBron James
Pubblicato il: 04/08/2018 15:10
Donald Trump contro LeBron James. Il presidente americano non ha gradito l'intervista rilasciata dalla star del basket alla Cnn in cui il cestista americano accusava il presidente di alimentare le tensioni razziali negli Stati Uniti.
"LeBron James è stato appena intervistato dall'uomo più stupido della televisione, Don Lemon. Ha fatto sembrare LeBron intelligente, il che non è semplice. Mi piace Mike!", ha concluso Trump nel suo tweet, alludendo all'altra star del basket, Michael Jordan.
Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 agosto 2018
