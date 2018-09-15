Champions, il calendario delle italiane
(Fotogramma)
Pubblicato il: 15/09/2018 06:55
E' tempo di Champions League. Martedì 18, alle 18.55 scenderanno infatti in campo le squadre che parteciperanno quest'anno al prestigioso torneo europeo. Tra loro, quattro le italiane che proveranno a vincere la coppa: Roma, Juve, Napoli e Inter. A inaugurare la fase 'tricolore' dei gironi i nerazzurri, che sfideranno il Tottenham di mister Mauricio Pochettino. A chiuderla mercoledì 12 dicembre saranno invece i bianconeri. Ecco, nel dettaglio, il calendario completo delle italiane in Champions:
MARTEDÌ 18 SETTEMBRE
Inter - Tottenham (gruppo B, ore 18.55)
Stella Rossa - Napoli (gruppo C, ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 19 SETTEMBRE
Real Madrid - Roma (gruppo G, ore 21.00)
Valencia - Juventus (gruppo H, ore 21.00)
MARTEDÌ 2 OTTOBRE
Juventus - Young Boys (ore 18.55)
Roma - Viktoria Plzen (ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 3 OTTOBRE
Psv - Inter (ore 21.00)
Napoli - Liverpool (ore 21.00)
MARTEDÌ 23 OTTOBRE
Roma - Cska Mosca (ore 21.00)
Manchester United - Juventus (ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 24 OTTOBRE
Barcellona - Inter (ore 21.00)
Psg - Napoli (ore 21.00)
MARTEDÌ 6 NOVEMBRE
Inter - Barcellona (ore 21.00)
Napoli - Psg (ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 7 NOVEMBRE
Cska Mosca - Roma (ore 18.55)
Juventus - Manchester United (ore 21.00)
MARTEDÌ 27 NOVEMBRE
Roma - Real Madrid (ore 21.00)
Juventus - Valencia (ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 28 NOVEMBRE
Tottenham - Inter (ore 21.00)
Napoli - Stella Rossa (ore 21.00)
MARTEDÌ 11 DICEMBRE
Inter - Psv (ore 21.00)
Liverpool - Napoli (ore 21.00)
MERCOLEDÌ 12 DICEMBRE
Viktoria Plzen - Roma (ore 18.55)
Young Boys - Juventus (ore 21.00)