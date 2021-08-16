Cerca nel sito
 
90% enterprises yet to achieve digital-first goals; Cyber security emerges as most critical Tata Communications report shows

16 agosto 2021 | 15.13
 - Report records 10% Digital Trailblazers, 52% Digital Migrants and 38% Digital Aspirants 

- 45% enterprises attribute productivity loss during the crisis to connectivity

- 45% CXOs fear employee burnout without the right tools and systems

- 41% enterprises confirm threat of losing market share if they didn't shift to a digital-first operating model

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- – Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today unveils "Leading in a Digital-First World; Enabling Success with the Right Mindset, Ecosystem and Trust" Report which finds 90% of enterprises are yet to achieve their digital-first goals with 49% admitting that cyber security is the top most priority for their business. It also brings to light, 45% of enterprises lost productivity during the crisis due to problems of connectivity and 41% enterprises attribute the shift to digital-first operating models for maintaining market share during the course of the pandemic. The survey was conducted among business leaders across 750 enterprises in 11 countries and classifies them into three distinct categories as per their digital maturity stage.

Digital Trailblazers: Only 10% enterprises have the most advanced digital operating models, connectivity platforms and strategies ensuring secure and trusted operations. 63% of them attribute revenue growth to their digital-first strategy.

Digital Migrants: 52% of enterprises have limited digitalisation in their business, but still need to improve in several areas of digital capability.

Digital Aspirants: 38% of enterprises are at a nascent stage of digitalising their business and have been unable to achieve growth due to lack of digital maturity.

"A digital-first operating model is a must for enterprises in the new world order. As economies open, trust and security are core to the competitiveness and agility of enterprises seeking growth. The scale of digitalisation will be the new barometer of success for enterprises irrespective of its size or industry," said A.S Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Communications.

The 'Leading in a Digital-First World' Report very clearly identifies gaps and addressal for enterprises in their digital transformation journeys to be in three areas:

As the 'Leading in a Digital-First World' Report states, the current shift to digital-first operating models is a defining moment in the evolution of businesses and rethinking the new world. A digital-first strategy enables secure, connected and digital experiences. The sooner organisations start to accelerate their digital transformation journeys up the digital maturity curve, the more likely they are to empower themselves for the new digital era.

Find out more about the research and read the full report here.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. Its Tier-1 IP network, wholly-owned subsea fibre backbone and consortium cables' global network carries ~30% of the world's internet routes. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com 

 

