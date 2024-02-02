Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Marzo 2024
EU backing for new €50bln Ukraine aid package 'positive'

02 febbraio 2024 | 10.33
Redazione Adnkronos
EU backing for new €50bln Ukraine aid package 'positive'

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has welcomed the approval by European Union leaders on Thursday of 50 billion euros of new aid to Ukraine from the bloc's budget, after many weeks of opposition from Hungary.

"It seems to me that there is a positive decision, which goes in the direction desired by Italy," Tajani said on the sidelines of an event at the parliament organised by his conservative Forza Italia party.

"An agreement has been reached and this is certainly a positive fact, a step forward to help Ukraine. If Ukraine resists, peace can be achieved. The stronger Ukraine is, the closer we can get to peace," he stated.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the deal, saying the aid would bolster the long-term economic and financial stability of his country as the war with Russia nears its third year.

European Union Ukraine aid package Italy
