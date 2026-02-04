circle x black
China, two journalists arrested, had published investigation into corruption cases

04 febbraio 2026 | 13.48
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Two Chinese investigative journalists, Liu Hu and Wu Yingjiao, have been detained by police after publishing an investigation that allegedly revealed corruption cases linked to an official in Sichuan province. Human rights organizations denounce this, stating that Liu was detained on Sunday in Chongqing while Wu was arrested the same day in Hebei province.

Chengdu police confirmed that two men, identified by the surnames Liu and Wu, are under investigation for "false accusations" and "illegal business operations." The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that the competent authorities have already provided information on the case, reiterating that "China is a country governed by law."

According to Reporters Without Borders, the arrests are part of an already very worrying picture for independent journalism in the country: "This incident shows how hostile China has become to a free press," the organization stated, quoted by the BBC, recalling that over 120 journalists are currently detained in the country.

