Israel cannot rely on brute force, must obey 'rules of civility and humanity'

While Israel's security must be unfailingly guaranteed so that attacks like Hamas' deadly 7 October cross-border rampage won't be possible in future, the Jewish state cannot only use military might to defend itself, according to Italy.

"We have the duty to ask our Israeli friends to behave according to those rules of civilization and humanity that we share with them," Tajani said at his conservative Forza Italia party conference in Rome on Friday.

"We will never accept a solution that allows October 7 to happen again, we will never accept a solution in which Israel is in danger," he went on.

"But a solution (to Israel's devastating 140-day-old war with Hamas in Gaza) must be found and it cannot just be the use of weapons," Tajani underlined.