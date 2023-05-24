Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:26 Maternità surrogata, Lgbtq, adozioni: cosa ne pensano gli italiani

10:58 Vinicius diventa Superman dopo il no al razzismo, il murale di TvBoy

10:41 Calcio, Figc nel mirino Antitrust per presunto abuso posizione dominante

10:24 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Ancora 20mila sfollati"

10:17 Presidenziali Usa 2024, DeSantis sfida Trump: annuncio su Twitter con Elon Musk

10:12 F1, le statistiche del Gp Monaco: vince chi parte in top 3

09:54 Covid, Tribunale Ue annulla ok ad aiuti compagnie aeree italiane

09:50 Monza, palpeggia nipote minorenne durante pigiama party: arrestato 50enne

09:30 Russia, a Belgorod nuovi attacchi con droni nella notte

09:23 Ucraina, Bakhmut: l'ipotesi sui progressi della Wagner

09:08 Temporali e pioggia sull'Italia, Nord nel mirino del meteo

09:04 Carburanti, prezzi in rialzo per benzina a e gasolio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BioRay Filed IND Application for BRY812, a Novel Antibody Drug Conjugate Targeting LIV-1

24 maggio 2023 | 10.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as BioRay) announced that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the clinical trial of its proprietary BRY812, a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting human LIV-1 for the treatment of advanced malignant tumors, has been accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) (Acceptance No. CXSL2300366).

LIV-1, also known as SLC39A6 or ZIP6, is a multi-pass transmembrane protein with zinc transporter and metalloproteinase activity. Its involvement in the homeostatic metabolism of zinc in cells and its role in promoting cell growth make it a key factor in tumor metastasis and the epithelial-mesenchymal transformation (EMT) process.

BRY812 is a LIV-1 targeting ADC developed on BioRay's CysLink™ technology platform where highly stable conjugation is created through irreversible chemistry. By binding to LIV-1 on the surface of tumor cells, the ADC-target complex enters the tumor cell's lysosome through endocytosis, releasing small molecule toxins that selectively kill tumor cells. In pre-clinical pharmacological studies, BRY812 demonstrated significant antitumor activity in various tumor models. Compared to other ADCs targeting the same pathway, BRY812 has higher stability in circulation by eliminating payload exchange, delivering toxins more selectively to tumor tissue, which resulted in a superior safety profile in pre-clinical toxicology studies. Globally, no LIV-1 targeting ADC has received marketing approval yet, and BioRay's BRY812 is anticipated to be the second LIV-1 ADC that reaches the clinical stage.

Dr. Haibin Wang, CEO of BioRay, stated, "Since this January, we have obtained the IND approval of two innovative antibody drug candidates, BR108 and BRY805. We are committed to finding better therapeutic options for patients living with cancers and immune-mediated diseases. We will continue the research in exploring innovative targets, technologies and therapeutic modalities, including ADCs.

About BioRay

BioRay is a pioneer in China's biopharmaceutical industry focusing on immune-mediated diseases. Its extensive autoimmune and oncology portfolio includes six marketed products and over 10 clinical-stage drug candidates. Operating a fully integrated platform with end-to-end capabilities across drug discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization, BioRay has over 1,500 employees globally, with main sites in Taizhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and San Diego.

For more information about BioRay, please visit the company website: www.bioraypharm.com/en/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioray-filed-ind-application-for-bry812-a-novel-antibody-drug-conjugate-targeting-liv-1-301833190.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Novel Antibody applicativo application Filed IND application
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza aviaria, Brasile dichiara emergenza sanitaria
News to go
Usa a rischio default, nessun accordo Biden-McCarthy
News to go
Antimafia, Colosimo eletta presidente Commissione
News to go
E' morta la giornalista Maria Giovanna Maglie
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, approvato il decreto maltempo
News to go
Bonus cultura, ecco come cambia
News to go
Strage Capaci, Mattarella: "Mafia cancro per comunità civile"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Cdm e prime misure
News to go
Verona, truffa da 17 milioni con 'bonus facciate': 10 arresti
News to go
Pnrr, portavoce Ue: "Lavori ancora in corso su terza rata"
News to go
Università: meno laureati e tanti abbandoni
News to go
Milano, due morti via Cogne: ipotesi omicidio-suicidio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza