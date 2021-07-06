Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:51 Johnson riapre tutto: "Avremo morti ma dobbiamo farlo ora"

08:34 Raffaella Carrà, Milly Carlucci: "Rai le intitoli Auditorium Foro Italico"

08:20 Covid, Australia annulla Gran Premio di Formula 1 e della MotoGp

08:13 Russia, persi contatti con aereo con 28 persone a bordo

07:56 Covid Italia, Brusaferro: "Discesa dei contagi si è fermata, serve più monitoraggio"

07:46 Covid, Germania allenta restrizioni per chi arriva da Gb e India

07:36 Raffaella Carrà, Chiambretti: "Litigammo, ma lei non portava rancore"

07:12 Usa, weekend del 4 luglio tragico: almeno 150 morti in 400 sparatorie

23:35 Sarri rompe il silenzio: Juve e Ronaldo, quanti siluri

22:46 Milano, Berlusconi sente Bernardo: ok a ticket con Albertini

22:03 Covid Inghilterra, Johnson conferma stop restrizioni 19 luglio

21:41 Raffaella Carrà, Maria De Filippi: "Ti vedo sempre..."

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Bostik announces the launch of its new Polyurethane sealants line for the Sealing & Bonding construction markets

06 luglio 2021 | 09.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COLOMBES, France, July 6, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- Bostik, the Adhesive Solutions division of Arkema, has implemented an ambitious development programme strengthening its polyurethane (PU) sealants with a particular focus on Sealing & Bonding applications for the construction market. This new range of products enables Bostik to be well positioned in this business driven by new construction in emerging countries and steady demand for higher quality solutions.

Bostik, an Arkema company logo

With state-of-the art production facilities in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, and innovative technology, Bostik, a longstanding player on the PU market, is developing a new range of products meeting the requirements of both higher technical properties and sustainable performance such as low isocyanates and solvent-free formulations, bubble-free, and outstanding easiness to use for professional and occasional consumers.

This programme aims to increase Bostik's position on its targeted markets of construction in emerging countries.

According to Marc-Antoine Mallet, Sealing & Bonding Director at Bostik, "This ambitious programme has helped us address the market's growing expectations in terms of quality and sustainability for PU products. It also enables us to provide our customers with a unique mix of local presence and outstanding quality standards. Thanks to a very positive feedback from the market, particularly in the EMEA region, we're convinced that this is just the beginning of promising opportunities."

The next steps of this development programme are focused on industrial markets, and perfectly aligned with Bostik's growth strategy in engineering adhesive solutions.

About Bostik, an Arkema company Bostik, a subsidiary of the Arkema Group and a global player in specialty adhesives for the construction, consumer and industrial markets, develops innovative and multifunctional sealing and bonding solutions that have been shaping our daily lives for over 130 years. With an annual sales of 2.1 billion euros in 2019, a presence in more than 40 countries, and 6,000 employees, the company is committed to meeting the major ecological, energy and technological challenges through its innovations. It is focused on continuous improvement and operational excellence to meet the expectations of its customers and partners. www.bostik.com

Hortense BLAZSIN, hortense.blazsin@bostik.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557528/Bostik_an_Arkema_company_logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
bostik announces bostik market this business driven
Vedi anche
News to go
Addio a Raffaella Carrà, lutto nel mondo dello spettacolo
News to go
Incidente sul Garda, arrestato tedesco
News to go
Migranti naufragati in Tunisia, trovati 21 corpi
NEWS TO GO
"Papa Francesco in buone condizioni generali": il bollettino
Mattarella in Francia per visita di Stato
NEWS TO GO
L'uragano Elsa si abbatte sui Caraibi
Euro 2020, Italia a Londra: missione semifinale
Raffaella Carrà e Roberto Benigni, lo show a Fantastico
News to go
Vaccini, ora si punta a teenager e over 60
Mafia, 85 misure cautelari tra Palermo, Napoli e Roma
Mattarella incontra Macron all’Eliseo
Italbasket torna alle Olimpiadi, battuta la Serbia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza