Mercoledì 01 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 12:44
comunicato stampa

Cambrex Acquires Leading EU Stability Storage Company Q1 Scientific

01 giugno 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced the acquisition of Q1 Scientific – a leading provider of environmentally-controlled cGMP stability storage services for the pharmaceutical, medical device and life science industries, strategically located in Waterford, Ireland.

"Stability storage and testing is a critical component of drug development and commercialization of new therapies. Q1 Scientific brings world-class capabilities to our ever-expanding portfolio of outsourced pharmaceutical services." said Tom Loewald, CEO, Cambrex. "This acquisition is a natural extension of our current offerings that will broaden and increase our expertise in this critical area, as well as our footprint in the European market."

Q1 Scientific's state-of-the-art cGMP facility is ICH validated to meet the specific storage requirements of any pharmaceutical project, with options from -80 C storage up to +50 C, with a full range of humidity control. The 20,000 sq. ft. Waterford facility boasts nearly 40 walk-in stability storage chambers, reach-in freezers and stability units, and ultra-low temperature freezers for biologic therapies. The company also provides sample management and transport services.

"We're pleased to join Cambrex as we continue to provide leading stability storage services to our current customers," said Stephen Delaney, CEO, Q1 Scientific. "With Cambrex's scientific expertise and scale, we'll be able to accelerate our growth and offer an integrated suite of analytical services, providing a full range of market-leading solutions for our customers."

Cambrex offers a variety of storage and testing capabilities with walk-in and reach-in chambers that meet the ICH Q1A requirements. The acquisition will expand Cambrex's capabilities into the European market.

As pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies continue to seek outsourcing options for non-core capabilities to reduce their footprint, Q1 Scientific's stability storage services, combined with Cambrex's industry-leading analytical services portfolio, provide specialized capabilities of high value to the industry.

About CambrexCambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,200 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

About Q1 ScientificQ1 Scientific was founded in Waterford, Ireland in 2013 by Louise Grubb, and offers environmentally controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries at their 20,000 sq ft. cGMP facility. As the first company in the sector to establish in Ireland, Q1 Scientific is revolutionizing the way pharmaceutical companies store their products, helping to improve the speed it takes for new drugs to reach the marketplace along with saving companies the expense of building and monitoring their own storage chambers.

For more information, visit www.cambrex.com or www.q1scientific.com

Contact:    Jennifer TherrienJennifer.therrien@cambrex.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830432/Cambrex_Q1_Scientific.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723116/Cambrex_40_Years_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830431/Q1_Scientific_Cambrex_Logo.jpg

 

