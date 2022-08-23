Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 09:17
comunicato stampa

Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Integrated Bezel and Band Construction

23 agosto 2022 | 03.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest new G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches - four GA-B001 and GA-B001G models featuring an all-new integrated bezel and band construction.

With the GA-B001 and GA-B001G, Casio brings ingenuity to exterior structure to achieve an integrated bezel and band construction in a shock-resistant watch. These are the first G-SHOCK watches to feature this innovative structure, which comprises two separate components that connect at the 9 and 3 o'clock positions. The molded construction follows the lines of the wrist, minimizing the space between the wrist and watch for an enhanced fit.

The design of these new watches evokes a gateway to virtual reality worlds. Featuring a geometric dial design and round index marks, these timepieces are a study in near-future design.

When it comes to color, the GA-B001 models feature the black G-SHOCK brand color and a new shade of red, and the GA-B001G models employ gradated color print on translucent materials for the bezel and band.

These watches are all equipped with Mobile Link features for pairing with a smartphone via Bluetooth®. When used with the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app, the watch automatically adjusts to the correct time. In addition, the App information function sends notifications on the watch when the app receives updates on new products and other information.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2022/0823-ga-b001/

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874692/GA_B001_GA_B001G.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874693/GA_B001_1A_GA_B001_4A_GA_B001G_1A_GA_B001G_2A.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874694/Integrated_bezel_band_construction__GA_B001G.jpg

 

