Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:07
Configit and PwC Germany Partner to Enhance Digital Transformation for Global Manufacturers

30 novembre 2021 | 14.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Partnership combines Configit's proven solutions, technologies, and applications with PwC Germany's strong advisory experience in digital operations to further drive adoption of Configuration Lifecycle Management solutions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced a partnership with the auditing and consulting company PwC Germany (PwC). As part of the partnership, Configit will combine its proven solutions, technologies, and applications with PwC's strong advisory experience in digital operations.

Working with manufacturers of complex, configurable products, Configit provides a powerful configuration platform that unifies functions and data into a cohesive, streamlined, end-to-end process. PwC focuses on developing a state-of-the-art IT architecture based on the future target state, end-to-end processes, and underlying business capabilities. With this partnership, Configit and PwC are joining forces to enhance the digital transformation process for global manufacturers and turn the configuration process into a competitive advantage.

Powered by the Virtual Tabulation® technology, Configit's platform ensures that all functions that deal with configured products – from engineering and sales to manufacturing and service – are aligned and connected to one single source of truth, speeding up the product configuration process. This helps an organization respond faster to market changes, do more with existing resources, and deliver significant growth.

Dr. Reinhard Geissbauer, EMEA Head of Industry 4.0 and Digital Operations at PwC Germany, said: "Seamless data integration across the end-to-end value chain and integrated software strategy across variants are key areas for improvement in the manufacturing segment. We see Configit's Configuration Lifecycle Management approach as a strategic solution to these challenges for global manufacturers of complex products. Configit will be an important partner in supporting our customers in their digital transformation initiatives."

Johan Salenstedt, CEO of Configit, said: "PwC's strong advisory experience in advancing strategic business objectives, combined with Configit's proven solutions, technologies and applications, will yield significant benefits for manufacturing companies around the globe."

About ConfigitConfigit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation ®  technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: https://configit.com/ 

Media Contact:  Corey Eldridge corey.eldridge@nadelphelan.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676119/Configit_Logo.jpg

