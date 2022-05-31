Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 31 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:45
comunicato stampa

Georgian non-profit foundation has announced an official launch of the innovative crypto-system WEIcrypto

31 maggio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TBILISI, Georgia, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to developers, WEIcrypto is a complex system products, based on blockchain technologies and focused on the technological changes in the global financial system. The Georgian team has developed fundamentally new solutions which simplify access to the world of cryptocurrencies for individual customers and corporates. WEIcrypto combines several subbrands, including cryptocurrency WEI, online wallet and payment service WEIpay as well as the system of interest-free loans for business WEIpartner. The company is going to reach stage IEO by summer 2022.

The headquarter of WEIcrypto is based in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, the country which was one of the first to develop and implement government-supported, blockchain solutions. According to developers, the main advantages of their system are safety, legality, openness, and environmental friendliness. A project has been developed on the Dash blockchain. To ensure the maximum security level, the project uses the X11 algorithm, and the security of wallets is provided at the level of the best banking systems.

"WEIcrypto offers clients a unique combination of blockchain technologies and their meaning cannot be overstated for today's world economy. I would like to emphasize: WEIcrypto is not going to fight against traditional money, our goal is to be useful for our clients. We are proud of the solutions that allow us to ensure maximum speed, convenience, and security of transactions, making blockchain technologies more widespread", – says WEIcrypto's CEO Murat Khadziev.

As Khadziev explains, the functionality of WEIcrypto's crypto wallets is close to the world's best online banking applications (WEIpay). CEO is confident that his company will be ready for the IEO stage by July, 2022. Good grounds for this are the whitepaper, a working business model, and the last, but not least – the team of high-skilled professionals.

WEIcrypto's key advantages include among others:

All WEIcrypto's products are ready to use. Company's goal is raising funds to promote the project on the world market.

About WEI Foundation:

WEI Foundation, NCLE is a non-profit foundation and a comprehensive system of products based on blockchain technologies aimed at technological changes in the global financial system.

https://weicrypto.com 

