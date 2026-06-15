Acronis and MSP Partner Eyetech #TeamUp to Bring Cyber Safety Education to Children in Malta

Partner-led community initiative extends Acronis’ cyber safety education mission and helps young people in Malta build safer digital habits

IL-MELLIEĦA, Malta, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Acronis Cyber Foundation Program, Acronis’ corporate social responsibility initiative focused on expanding access to education and IT skills development while supporting environmental preservation initiatives, in partnership with Malta-based managed services provider Eyetech, hosted interactive cyber safety sessions for youth from Mellieħa Sports Club in Malta.

The initiative brought Acronis’ cyber safety education model into the local community through Eyetech’s leadership, helping around 60 children ages 8 to 13 learn how to stay safe online through engaging educational games and activities. The sessions helped young participants recognize online risks, protect personal information, and make safer digital choices through games and hands-on activities.

The event featured two interactive learning sessions. Eyetech led “The Case of the Hacked Tablet,” a cyber detective game that helped children recognize suspicious online activity and understand how to protect their personal information. Acronis followed with “The Cyber Detectives. True or False Challenge,” a physical cyber awareness game covering passwords, phishing, online privacy, deep fakes, digital footprints, AI, and responsible online behavior.

Together, the sessions gave children a practical and engaging way to build safer digital habits while demonstrating how Acronis and its partners can bring cyber safety education into local communities.

For Eyetech, the event was also an extension of its ongoing philanthropic and community-focused efforts in Malta. After seeing Acronis’ cyber safety education approach in action, the company adapted the concept for local children, combining its understanding of the Maltese community with Acronis’ broader mission to improve digital literacy and cyber awareness.

“It was incredibly rewarding for Eyetech to contribute locally and help children in our community develop safer digital habits ,” said Patrick Cutajar, CEO of Eyetech . “We first saw this type of educational initiative at Acronis and decided to replicate it here in Malta. In today’s digital world, helping children understand online risks, misinformation, privacy, and digital responsibility is more important than ever, especially as AI-powered tools continue to accelerate and evolve the threat landscape.”

The initiative highlights the mission of the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program, which works to empower communities by improving digital literacy, expanding access to education, and helping young people develop skills for the future. Through projects around the world, the program supports education, IT skills development, and environmental preservation intiatives.

“As children spend more time online and interact with digital platforms from an early age, cyber safety education has become more important than ever,” said Slav Umlenov, Country Manager CEE at Acronis. “By combining education with interactive games and teamwork, we make cybersecurity concepts easier to understand, more memorable, and more engaging for young audiences.”

The Acronis Cyber Foundation Program partners with organizations around the world to create meaningful impact. Acronis invites businesses of all sizes to participate in joint initiatives. To learn more or get involved, please visit: https://acronis.events/event/foundation-teamup/.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

About the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program

Acronis is committed to giving back to society by investing in education and environment preservation. Through the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program, launched in 2018, the company focuses on school construction, digital literacy, cyber safety training, and broader educational and humanitarian initiatives for children and adults. To date, the program has supported the construction of more than 40 schools and computer classrooms worldwide and has reached over 65,000 people through its educational initiatives.

About Eyetech

Eyetech Ltd, established in 2002, is a Malta-based technology partner committed to helping organizations achieve more through secure, proactive, and people-first solutions. As a Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner and Acronis Platinum Partner, Eyetech delivers managed services, cybersecurity, cloud productivity, business solutions, and strategic guidance designed to simplify technology, strengthen resilience, and empower long-term business success in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Acronis Press Contact:Julia CarfagnoSenior Global Communications ManagerJulia.Carfagno@acronis.com

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