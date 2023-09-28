Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:26 Giornata mondiale cuore: deputati in campo per la prevenzione

15:02 'Borgo in Rosa', domenica kermesse su parità di genere ad Anguillara Sabazia

15:02 Arriva Pollo arrosto day, chef stellati e dirette social per celebrare un’icona della cucina

14:59 'Tu e l'economia', le lezioni della Banca d'Italia per favorire la cultura finanziaria

14:59 Incidente Palermo, investita da camion dell'Esercito: morta 76enne

14:55 Farmaci, Perrone Filardi (Sic): "Vericiguat quinto pilastro terapia scompenso cardiaco"

14:53 Sciopero 29 settembre, il punto su trasporti e aeroporti: tutte le novità

14:43 Roma, caos taxi: "Da Parietti ad Argentero monta la rabbia anche tra i vip"

14:28 Morto Michael Gambon, il professore Silente di Harry Potter aveva 82 anni

14:26 Covid Italia, vaccino aggiornato contro variante Kraken a Roma: le indicazioni

14:21 Impeachment Biden, oggi al via l'inchiesta alla Camera

14:19 Conto alla rovescia per il Premio Internazionale Manibus

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Shandong's Zaozhuang: Pioneering Remarkable Advancements in the Pomegranate Industry

28 settembre 2023 | 15.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZAOZHUANG, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2023 Pomegranate Industry Development Conference was held in Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province. It brought together domestic and international participants to discuss the integrated development of the pomegranate industry. During the event, a signing ceremony was conducted for 24 projects, including the construction of a trial garden for new pomegranate varieties in Zaozhuang City. Additionally, the conference also featured special activities such as the Pomegranate Product Live Streaming Conference, which garnered participation from tens of thousands of people, the unveiling ceremony of the Pomegranate Space Seedling Base, and a captivating exhibition and sales showcase of distinctive intangible cultural heritage products, according to the Internet Information Office of Zaozhuang Municipal Party Committee.

Zaozhuang City is renowned as one of the seven major pomegranate-producing regions in China. Pomegranate holds a unique position as a distinctive, advantageous, and influential agricultural industry brand in Zaozhuang. The city has a pomegranate cultivation area of 20,000 acres, with pomegranate production exceeding 60,000 metric tons.

In recent years, Zaozhuang City has prioritized the development of its pomegranate industry, aiming to establish itself as a prominent hub for industrial growth with the slogan "Zaozhuang, the Global Capital of Pomegranates". Zaozhuang's pomegranate industry leads the nation, boasting a comprehensive and advanced industry chain that encompasses both fresh pomegranates and pomegranate bonsai. The local annual production of pomegranate bonsai reaches approximately 200,000 pots, with a citywide total of over 300,000 pots. This industry has a market value of over 500 million yuan and employs more than 3,500 people. The pomegranate bonsai crafted in Zaozhuang has garnered more than 300 prestigious awards at horticultural expos worldwide. Zaozhuang City is home to more than 30 pomegranate processing enterprises, specializing in a diverse range of products such as pomegranate juice, pomegranate wine, pomegranate vinegar, pomegranate tea, pomegranate honey, pomegranate cosmetics, and pomegranate pancakes. Leveraging its abundant pomegranate resources and cultural heritage, Zaozhuang has established the national AAAA-level "Guanshi Pomegranate Garden Scenic Area" and initiated the development of leisure and holiday projects like the Shuimu Shitianyuan Integrated Complex.

Image Attachments Links:Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442537Caption: A pomegranate deep processing workshop in Zaozhuang City is producing pomegranate juice products.

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442543Caption: Pomegranate growers in Yicheng District, Zaozhuang City, joyfully welcome the harvest.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234434/1_workshop.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234433/2_Yicheng.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shandongs-zaozhuang-pioneering-remarkable-advancements-in-the-pomegranate-industry-301941795.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Shandong's Zaozhuang Pomegranate Space Seedling base special activities such Pomegranate Industry Development Conference
Vedi anche
News to go
Social, Italia prima in Ue per fake news rimosse
News to go
Università, rimborso per studenti idonei ma senza borsa nel 2022
News to go
Amazon aumenta lo stipendio ai dipendenti
News to go
Donald Trump accusato di frode da giudice New York
News to go
Sanità, professionisti da Mattarella: "Assicurare tutela della salute"
News to go
Migranti, la richiesta di Meloni ai partner EuMed9
News to go
Serie A, tutti i match di stasera e domani
News to go
Sardegna, 31 arresti in operazione Monte Nuovo
News to go
Iraq, incendio a festa di matrimonio: un centinaio di morti
News to go
Messina Denaro, tumulata la salma del boss
News to go
Mezzi pubblici, Salvini precetta sciopero venerdì: 4 ore al posto 24
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: scuole chiuse a Pozzuoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza