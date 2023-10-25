The 9th AGRO-Chengdu Will Be Held in Chengdu on October 27-30, 2023

What kind of honey do giant pandas like to eat? Come to the 9th AGRO-Chengdu for the answer.

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 27-30, 2023, the 9th AGRO-Chengdu will be held along with the 9th Sichuan Agricultural Expo in Chengdu, Sichuan, China. Within 140,000-sqm exhibition space, more than 2,000 exhibitors along the whole industrial chain will exhibit their products and technologies. It will be a high-quality open event for agricultural exchange and cooperation. As we known, Sichuan is the hometown of giant pandas, and their favorite honey will be offered for taste on the site.

Chengdu is a mega city with a population of 21 million. Adhering to high standard opening up during the in-depth participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, the city has established economic and trade relations with 224 countries and regions around the world, and ranked first in the central and western cities in term of numbers of Fortune 500 enterprises and consulates. Through opening-up and cooperation in agriculture, two national high-quality development bases for agricultural trade and five provincial pilot zones for agricultural opening up and cooperation have been established and nearly 100 agricultural product export bases have been filed, including the China-Chile (Sichuan) Agricultural Technology Demonstration Park and the Holland Agricultural Technology Sightseeing Valley and other major projects. Over each past session, representatives of agricultural institutions, associations and enterprises from over 20 countries and regions around the world gathered in Chengdu for exchanges and cooperation. In addition to a high-quality development conference, a number of high-quality development bases for agricultural international trade, popular import and export agricultural products, and international agricultural cooperation projects will also be present at this year's expo, for all-round international cooperation in agriculture.

The curator and undertaker of the AGRO-Chengdu—Chengdu New East Exhibition Co., Ltd., the first member of both UFI (Global Association of the Exhibition Industry) and ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) in western China, provides you with diversified services, such as matchmaking of projects and resources, arrangement for visits and inspections, contact with government agencies, policy advice, etc. We sincerely invite institutions, associations, and enterprises in various industries to Chengdu, China to participate in this event for cooperation and progress. For more details, please contact Ms. Zhao (Mobile: (86) 18215577029 & Email: 261032945@qq.com).

