Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

19:27 Manovra 2024, niente taglio del cuneo per tredicesima

19:02 Bonafede: "Grande distanza da politica, class action e comunità energetiche strumenti partecipazione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 9th AGRO-Chengdu Will Be Held in Chengdu on October 27-30, 2023

25 ottobre 2023 | 10.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 What kind of honey do giant pandas like to eat? Come to the 9th AGRO-Chengdu for the answer.

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 27-30, 2023, the 9th AGRO-Chengdu will be held along with the 9th Sichuan Agricultural Expo in Chengdu, Sichuan, China. Within 140,000-sqm exhibition space, more than 2,000 exhibitors along the whole industrial chain will exhibit their products and technologies. It will be a high-quality open event for agricultural exchange and cooperation. As we known, Sichuan is the hometown of giant pandas, and their favorite honey will be offered for taste on the site.

Chengdu is a mega city with a population of 21 million. Adhering to high standard opening up during the in-depth participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, the city has established economic and trade relations with 224 countries and regions around the world, and ranked first in the central and western cities in term of numbers of Fortune 500 enterprises and consulates. Through opening-up and cooperation in agriculture, two national high-quality development bases for agricultural trade and five provincial pilot zones for agricultural opening up and cooperation have been established and nearly 100 agricultural product export bases have been filed, including the China-Chile (Sichuan) Agricultural Technology Demonstration Park and the Holland Agricultural Technology Sightseeing Valley and other major projects. Over each past session, representatives of agricultural institutions, associations and enterprises from over 20 countries and regions around the world gathered in Chengdu for exchanges and cooperation. In addition to a high-quality development conference, a number of high-quality development bases for agricultural international trade, popular import and export agricultural products, and international agricultural cooperation projects will also be present at this year's expo, for all-round international cooperation in agriculture.

The curator and undertaker of the AGRO-Chengdu—Chengdu New East Exhibition Co., Ltd., the first member of both UFI (Global Association of the Exhibition Industry) and ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) in western China, provides you with diversified services, such as matchmaking of projects and resources, arrangement for visits and inspections, contact with government agencies, policy advice, etc. We sincerely invite institutions, associations, and enterprises in various industries to Chengdu, China to participate in this event for cooperation and progress. For more details, please contact Ms. Zhao (Mobile: (86) 18215577029 & Email: 261032945@qq.com).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256990/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-9th-agro-chengdu-will-be-held-in-chengdu-on-october-27-30-2023-301966982.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Altro AGRO Chengdu for the answer Chengtu AGRO honey
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza