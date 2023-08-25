Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 08:52
comunicato stampa

"ES YEN COFFEE" - Thailand's Soft Power Brew, a Must-Try Thai-Style Iced Espresso Creation

25 agosto 2023 | 07.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGKOK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "ES YEN COFFEE," the Thai-style iced espresso, is a must-try coffee speciality which embodies Thailand's newfound soft power, infusing sweetness and aroma into the iconic Amazing Thailand campaign. The global spotlight fell on ES YEN when Korean popstar Jung Yong-Hwa shared an image of himself sipping the brew before departing Thailand, kindling an international craving for this extraordinary creation among travellers.

Crafted by Soradech Chirawitchalert, the winner of the World ES YEN Championship 2023, ES YEN COFFEE marries the boldness of espresso with condensed milk, culminating in a blend of sweetness and creamy indulgence. Moreover, the incorporation of fresh milk or locally sourced coconut sugar offers a twist, enhancing the experience for connoisseurs. This unique fusion was the secret behind Lita Café's triumph at the 2023 World ES YEN Championship, capturing the hearts of local and international coffee lovers alike.

With Arabica and Robusta beans flourishing nationwide, each region imparts its distinctive flavour to these coffee varieties. This exceptional trait has garnered worldwide recognition for Thai coffee, elevating the country's coffee industry onto the global stage. Led by Wallop Passananon of Nine One Coffee, the Coffee Farm Stay concept intertwines quality coffee with ecotourism, providing visitors a chance to embrace nature and community life. This relationship benefits local economies while also nurturing the environment.

Pleonpit Rianmek, the owner of Mother Roaster, embodies the essence of Thai coffee craftsmanship. Meticulous coffee bean selection, roasting processes, and the fusion of creativity and precision define the artistry. These establishments have transformed into landmarks and social media hubs, delivering unique experiences and pure joy in every sip.

As coffee culture evolves, Thailand showcases its coffee expertise through diverse menus at cafés across the nation. The prowess of baristas, combined with farmer community-based attractions, unveils a multi-faceted coffee journey. Here, visitors can relish freshly brewed concoctions using distinct roasting methods while immersing themselves in local coffee cultivation practices. This coffee-centric experience offers insight into the lives of locals, rendering Thailand a destination of exploration.

"ES YEN COFFEE" symbolises Thailand's innovation and charm, captivating palates with its sweet and creamy blend. This Thai-style iced espresso masterpiece beautifully encapsulates the fusion of taste, culture, and tourism. Through coffee, Thailand captivates visitors, celebrating its coffee heritage and inviting them to uncover the beauty of the nation's diverse landscapes and communities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193427/ESYEN_EU.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/es-yen-coffee---thailands-soft-power-brew-a-must-try-thai-style-iced-espresso-creation-301909862.html

