Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

European Political Summit highlights ongoing revolution in Moldovan wine

12 giugno 2023 | 15.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moldova's dynamic and growing wine industry played a key role in the second edition of the European Political Summit, held on June 1st. Over 500 international journalists joined 47 delegates from across Europe at the magnificent Mimi Castle in Bulboaca – a Moldovan winery connecting beauty, authenticity, and taste. The EPC debate on the most pertinent issues facing the continent today was hosted by a non-EU country for the first time - a clear validation of Moldova's growing economic and strategic importance and orientation to the EU integration.

During the summit, visitors were taken on a whirlwind tour of the nation's vitally important wine industry: Moldova is now the 14th largest wine exporter in the world, contributing around 3% to GDP. Indeed, it is the country with the most grapevines per capita, as Jancis Robinson MW observed in a Financial Times article entitled: 'Moldova navigates the politics of winemaking'.  "Moldova has many natural advantages as a wine producer," said Robinson.  "Furthermore, many Moldovan vineyards can boast of two similarities with fashionable Burgundy: latitude and limestone." Moldovan wines have also won 5,014 international awards over the past decade, and the momentum keeps growing.

But for some visitors, Moldova's indigenous grape varieties and unique terroirs were a gem waiting to be discovered. Wine of Moldova (a national wine brand) was therefore delighted to organise a special event exclusively for accredited journalists. Entitled "Taste Moldova – Meet our local producers!," the program showcased Moldova's high-quality wine, tourism, and agricultural products. Each journalist received a registration kit, which included a selection of Moldovan wines to savour and experience firsthand.

Wine of Moldova also relished the opportunity to share its strategic vision for the industry's future sustainable development. This year, the promotional body launched a #10yearsofwinerevolution campaign, designed to highlight how – and why – the country's wine industry is adapting to compete on the world stage. 

Its key stakeholders, meanwhile, are planning to raise $500 million over the next five years, investing significant capital in land and equipment. Moldova is also committed to becoming a world-class tourism destination, with a growing number of wineries offering authentic experiences that emulate the best of Napa, Stellenbosch, and Mendoza. Indigenous varieties, new-wave producers, a historic winemaking culture: Moldova is already preparing for the next major international event as an opportunity to present its exceptional wines to the world.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098892/Wine_of_Moldova_2023.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-political-summit-highlights-ongoing-revolution-in-moldovan-wine-301848221.html

