Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:48 Ultima generazione a Milano, sei donne bloccano viale Fulvio Testi

10:19 Ucraina, Polonia: "Potremmo ridurre sostegno a Kiev a causa crisi grano"

09:56 Sudan, Cnn: "Kiev dietro attacchi contro Wagner"

09:55 Carburante, prezzi benzina e diesel oggi 20 settembre

09:48 Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa. Bonaccini: "Su Cpr parole al vento"

09:37 Provedel e gol Champions League, capolavoro targato 94: ecco perché

09:29 Ryanair, Antitrust avvia istruttoria per possibile abuso di posizione dominante

09:05 TIM Music Awards – La Festa con Nek e Carolina Di Domenico, in onda stasera su Rai2

09:01 Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaigian: "Raggiunto accordo per stop operazione"

08:45 Meteo oggi Italia, arriva il maltempo con crollo termico: cosa succede entro il weekend

08:29 Brindisi, incendio in casa di campagna a San Michele Salentino: scoperto cadavere carbonizzato

08:19 Reddito di cittadinanza, stroncato giro illecito: frodati più di 2 milioni e 300mila euro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GCA will meet business partners at the Luxe Pack Monaco 2023 Fair

20 settembre 2023 | 11.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

City-inspired spirits bottles will be showcased

ISTANBUL, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCA, which manufactures world standard glass packaging in the food and beverage categories for domestic and foreign markets, will be at the Luxe Pack Monaco 2023 Fair which will take place at Monaco Grimaldi Forum between October 2-4. At the fair which will be attended by industry professionals from all around the world, GCA will bring GCA spirits premium glass bottles together with visitors.

 

 

GCA continues 30 years glassware production experience of Gürok Group who will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in the industry, with an innovative approach in the glass packaging industry. GCA Spirits will be at the Luxe Pack Monaco Fair where industry professionals will get together. Displaying its innovative products, GCA will introduce its visitors it's high quality and sustainable glass packaging solutions.

"We will share our vision on the packaging solutions of the future"

GCA General Manager Dr. Abdullah Gayret, who says that they are excited that they will be at a fair where professionals from all around the world will be attending, stated, "The Luxe Pack Monaco Fair is a pioneering platform that unites the latest trends, innovative solutions, and luxury packaging industry leaders. It emphasizes the importance of packaging design and brand value, offering inspiring ideas on enhancing the consumer experience. At this prestigious event, we'll personally observe trends, technologies and strategies. As GCA, we'll connect with valuable participants, share our vision for future glass packaging solutions in the spirits category, showcase innovative products, and gather feedback from industry experts. We are looking forward for attending this prestigious event."

GCA Spirits leads the glass packaging industry

GCA Spirits leads the glass packaging industry by integrating premium glass packaging production with a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. As a result it empowers business partners to deliver a more premium experience. Additionally, GCA is dedicated to increasing the number of premium glass bottle projects in the global spirits market. While creating packaging that reflects the spirit and identity of brands through its designs, it also champions environmental awareness. Being granted numerous awards, GCA was honored with Crescenst and Stars For Packaging Gold Award in 2020, Design Türkiye 2021, AsiaStar Packaging Award in 2022 and Worldstar Winner Award in 2021 internationally. Furthermore, GCA was recognized as a finalist in the Pentawards in 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216048/GCA_Abdullah_Gayret.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gca-will-meet-business-partners-at-the-luxe-pack-monaco-2023-fair-301933179.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Altro business partners at partner partners business
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, vaccino disponibile dalla prossima settimana
News to go
Ipertensione, i dati Oms
News to go
Assemblea Generale Onu al via, tra i temi il clima e la guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, aperta un'inchiesta
News to go
Champions League, al via oggi per club italiani
News to go
Pnrr, Consiglio Ue approva modifiche Italia
News to go
Miracolo San Gennaro si ripete: sangue si è sciolto
News to go
Bonus psicologo per studenti universitari: come funziona
Migranti, Letta ricorda tragedia Lampedusa del 2013: “Basta vite spezzate” - Video
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Riforma Irpef, il punto
News to go
Scuola, istituti tecnici e voto in condotta: le novità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza