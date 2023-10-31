Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:52 Lucca Comics, il fumettista di Topolino: "Rispetto Zerocalcare ma per me esserci è necessario"

13:45 Pier Silvio Berlusconi: "Vendita Mediaset a Murdoch? Abbiamo detto di no"

13:40 Giuliano Amato e la nomina al comitato sull'Ai: "Meloni non irritata per la scelta"

12:42 Halloween, dalle origini al dolcetto o scherzetto 'made in Italy'

12:38 Omicidio Saman, il fratello in aula: "Voglio dire tutta la verità"

12:38 Mondiali 2034 in Arabia Saudita? Per Human Rights Watch "inconcepibili: è peggio del Qatar"

12:31 Forum sui diritti umani Onu? Da giovedì presiede l'Iran. Esplode la protesta da attivisti a politica

12:24 Bollette gas, nuovi aumenti in vista: +120 euro anno

11:56 Parigi, donna urla "Allah Akbar" e minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara

10:58 Bruce Springsteen torna in Italia, ecco le date del tour 2024

09:50 Superbonus, domande in scadenza oggi: cosa c'è da sapere

09:20 Israele, ambasciatore con stella di Davide all'Onu: "Hamas come nazisti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

iba 2023: Angel Yeast brings latest baking products and solutions, empowering the China team to triumph in the iba.UIBC.Cup of Bakers

31 ottobre 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MUNICH, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier global yeast company Angel Yeast (SH600298) recently presented its latest products and solutions at the iba 2023, the leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry, hosted from October 22 to 26 in Munich. With the support of Angel Yeast, Team China also won the iba.UIBC.Cup of Bakers 2023, the prestigious international baking competition hosted by iba during the exhibition.

Established in 1949, iba is the world's largest baking and confectionery trade fair and a unique platform for showcasing the industry's latest trends and innovation, connecting exhibitors with partners, and promoting industry development.

Angel Yeast's exhibition at the Fairground Messe München focused on the themes of innovation and sustainability, delivering the latest products including premium yeast strains and a new dedicated yeast series, as well as innovative solutions of frozen dough, refrigerated dough, nutrition enrichment, and anti-stalling for bread products.

At iba 2023, Angel Yeast highlighted its Premium dry yeast and specialized yeast products, self-produced raw food materials, baking enzymic preparations, trade products (like nuts and seeds), and tea:

Angel Yeast also presented four new baking solutions that not only empower more efficient baking with elevated flavors, but also provide healthier options that mutually benefit both the bakeries and customers:

In the meantime, Chinese bakers Lin Yeqiang and Feng Yingjie won the highly competitive three-day iba.UIBC.Cup of Bakers 2023, one of the top three bread baking competitions in the world. Angel Yeast has supported the Chinese team and coordinated training resources with its German partner MIWE, including local training ground, materials, as well as baking technique guidance by MIWE's master bakers.

As one of the world's most important suppliers of yeast and baking ingredients, Angel Yeast is committed to providing high-quality products and solutions for professional and amateur bakers in more than 160 countries and regions worldwide, carrying renowned baking equipment brands like MIWE as an agent, continually advancing the industrialization and modernization of China's baking industry, and bringing more opportunities and choices for future development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262099/1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iba-2023-angel-yeast-brings-latest-baking-products-and-solutions-empowering-the-china-team-to-triumph-in-the-ibauibccup-of-bakers-301972717.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Arredamento_E_Design Altro Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Team China solutions at team pool
Vedi anche
News to go
Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte: esonda il Seveso
News to go
Gaza, continua l'avanzata di Israele nella Striscia
News to go
Halloween, lo celebrano 6 famiglie italiane su 10
News to go
Sanità, 2 milioni di italiani senza medico di base
News to go
Brandizzo, spunta nuovo video: tecnico Rfi fece allontanare i colleghi
News to go
Tajani: "In Egitto aereo con 16 tonnellate aiuti italiani per Gaza"
News to go
Gioco on line, pronta la riforma
News to go
Al Quirinale cerimonia 'I Giorni della Ricerca' contro il cancro
News to go
Gaza, Onu: 33 camion con aiuti entrati nella Striscia
News to go
Diritto d’autore, Italia si conferma sesto mercato mondiale
News to go
Varese, contrabbando dalla Svizzera di orologi di lusso: un denunciato
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza