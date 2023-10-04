Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Ottobre 2023
15:27
comunicato stampa

Kensing to Acquire AOM

04 ottobre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Acquisition expands Kensing's Natural Vitamin E and phytosterols product offerings.

KANKAKEE, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensing, LLC ("Kensing" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of Natural Vitamin E, Plant Sterols and high-purity surfactants, and a portfolio company owned by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced the acquisition of Advanced Organic Materials ("AOM"), a pioneering producer of non-GMO plant-based Vitamin E and phytosterols derived from sunflower and rapeseed.

"The acquisition of AOM enhances our range of non-GMO plant-based ingredients, strengthens our access to new sources of diversified natural raw materials and opens up new end markets," stated Serge Rogasik, CEO of Kensing. "We look forward to partnering with Alex and his team to meet the growing demand for natural products from our five plants across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America."

AOM, which operates state-of-the-art facilities in Valencia, Spain, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, is a globally recognized leader in the production of plant-based, non-GMO products including Vitamin E, mixed tocopherols, and phytosterols. Serving customers in more than 34 countries, AOM excels in delivering clean-label alternatives that are well aligned with preferences of brands and consumers across the nutrition, personal care, food, and beverage sectors.

"We are thrilled to join forces with an industry leader and embark on this new chapter as part of Kensing. This acquisition marks an exciting opportunity for us to leverage our combined capabilities to enhance performance and expand geographic presence. Together, we can deliver unparalleled value to customers, consumers, and stakeholders, and I look forward to the journey ahead," stated Alex Abad, CEO of AOM.

About Kensing:

Established in 2021, Kensing, LLC is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of specialty chemicals derived from vegetable-oils including phytosterols, natural vitamin E, anionic and amphoteric surfactants and esters. Headquartered in Kankakee, IL, with five plants across the US, Europe and Latin America, Kensing's high-quality, precisely formulated ingredients serve a diverse array of customers across the home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, nutrition and agricultural markets. Kensing is uniquely focused on providing customers with a superior level of service, agility, and expert collaboration to help them develop improved products. Kensing is recognized for its EcoVadis Gold rating. To learn more, please visit www.kensingsolutions.com

About AOM:

Established in 2003, Advanced Organic Materials ("AOM") is a leading producer of natural Vitamin E, Mixed tocopherols, and phytosterols. The company's product portfolio includes Non-GMO Sunflower and Traceable Soy. Serving over 34 countries globally with products for food, feed, supplement, and personal care industries. AOM's strength lies in the diversity of its products, suppliers, and end markets, backed by attractive sourcing capabilities and robust customer relationships. AOM is recognized for its EcoVadis Bronze certification.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerock.com

MEDIA CONTACT Julia CohenProsek Partners for One Rock Capitalpro-onerock@prosek.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kensing-to-acquire-aom-301946585.html

articoli
in Evidenza