Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Smirnoff Champions the Power of the Collective in New Global Brand Positioning "WE DO WE"

15 giugno 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Vibrant new campaign to demonstrate the next expression of the brand's storied spirit of representation and inclusivity 

herehere

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirnoff, the world's number one vodka brand [1] , is today announcing the global launch of its vibrant new campaign, 'WE DO WE', boldly championing the power of the collective and celebrating the magic of 'we' that's created when different people, ingredients, and flavors come together.

The new campaign represents the biggest platform shift from Smirnoff in more than a decade and the latest expression of the brand's belief that we're better together. Infused with a fresh, colorful energy, the campaign will roll out with a digital-first approach in 20+ markets over the coming months and will be spearheaded by a piece of social and AV content entitled 'We Do We'. 

Since 1864, Smirnoff has been a brand for everyone and this latest message about the power of bringing people together feels more relevant and timelier than ever amidst a period some have called the 'joy recession', dogged by ever-increasing reports of people feeling disconnected and isolated[2].

As Stephanie Jacoby, Smirnoff Global Brand Director, observes:

"In a world where we're constantly told to focus on ourselves, it's becoming more apparent that we're all yearning to be part of something bigger. At a time when the expression of 'you do you' has lost some of its shine and inclusivity is being challenged around the world, 'WE DO WE' is our rallying cry to embrace the power of the collective." 

'WE DO WE' is the first activation from McCann New York as the new global creative agency of record for Smirnoff and has been created with the spirit of the collective in mind. Through every touchpoint of this campaign, both in front of and behind the camera, 'WE DO WE' has been created by and for people from all walks of life.

This commitment is reflected in the appointment of ManvsMachine, a London and LA-based collective, to direct and produce the campaign's hero content, and the selection of a diverse cast to feature in the ad, representing the breadth of individuals that enjoy Smirnoff.

Shayne Millington, CCO McCann New York, explains:

"As we began to develop our creative to bring this joyful message of 'we' to life, it became clear that the creative itself should be an expression of 'WE DO WE'. We share the Smirnoff belief that inclusivity drives creativity and that the best ideas and most vibrant, compelling work is created when we come together, learn from each other and lean into our diversity."

Going further, the activation of 'WE DO WE' across Social, OOH, Digital and TV in 20+ markets will be driven by a media strategy that forms part of Diageo's wider vision of investing in platforms and publishers who are working to make mainstream media more diverse and inclusive [3] .

The launch follows multiple brand activations at Pride events all around the world, including Brazil, Great Britain, Colombia, US, India and Canada - building on the brand's longstanding commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The campaign will continue to evolve over the coming months, bringing the collective spirit of 'WE DO WE' to life through a series of events, partnerships and sponsorships spanning music, sport and entertainment with activity planned to run through festival season, into the NFL season and beyond – bringing Smirnoff and its target audience together like never before.

[1] Spirits Business, Brand Champions Report 2023 [2] McCann Worldgroup Truth Central, June 2023 // Cigna Well-being Survey April 2022 [3]  Diageo.com: Inclusion and Diversity

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100013/Smirnoff_We_Do_We.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smirnoff-champions-the-power-of-the-collective-in-new-global-brand-positioning-we-do-we-301851772.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza WE DO WE Vibrant new campaign Champions League new campaign
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza