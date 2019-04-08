International Good Deeds Day 2019: 108 Countries, Millions of People, Thousands of Projects Dedicated to Society and the Environment

Initiated by businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison, Good Deeds Day continues to expand the circles of good, as the peak event of year-round activities benefitting others

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- 108 countries across the globe participated in Good Deeds Day 2019. Enthusiasm around this international day of good increases every year, with millions of people joining in to do a good deed for the benefit of others. Good Deeds Day was honored at the NASDAQ Closing Bell Ceremony this sixth year consecutively.

Businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison, initiator of Good Deeds Day, said: "All you need for being part of Good Deeds Day is the will to do good, and the desire to give of yourself for the benefit of others. Launched 13 years ago in Israel, Good Deeds Day has crossed borders to become an internationally unifying day, because of the simple idea behind it and the ability of each and every person to connect to it and take active part."

Some of the key activities that took place worldwide:

Rome, Italy: Good Deeds Day began one week ahead with the Rome Marathon and Good Deeds Day Fun Run, and an NGO fair held at the finish line. A week later, more than 100,000 volunteered in activities held by nonprofits across the city.

Ghana: Over 20,000 people joined together in doing good across the country, with local leaders mobilizing community activities nationwide.

Mongolia: Over 1,000 people took part in projects that included cleaning, training, activities that help others, health activities, and more, with a public event held at the National Garden Park in Ulaanbaatar.

Caribbean: 13 island states participated across the Caribbean, strengthening volunteering and their inter-connectedness. Each country organized community projects and a public event that showcased local NGOs.

Brazil: In Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, performances and diverse activities were held by several nonprofits. Across Brazil, 100,000 people participated in 500 projects.

USA: Good Deeds Day has reached all 50 states, through partnerships established with organizations and nonprofits across the entire country, including Points of Light and IAVE.

Israel: In the country where Good Deeds Day first started, over 2.4 million people took part in this annual celebration of good that crosses all cultures, religions, and ages.

Contact information: Ofir Halali, Marketing Director, Ruach Tova ofirh@ruachtova.org.il

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843978/Good_Deeds_Day.jpg