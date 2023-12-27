Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:54
14:12 D'Atri: "Rappresentante comune tutela e portavoce interessi azionisti risparmio"

14:10 Giulia Mazzoni al Maggio Fiorentino, la sua 'Anima' crossover tra pop e tradizione

14:04 Dengue, allerta in Argentina: 2023 anno record e ora nuovo rialzo casi

13:52 Gallarate, foto e palpeggiamenti alle pazienti: denunciato radiologo

13:25 Natale, sì agli avanzi "ma occhio a come si riscaldano": i consigli del nutrizionista

12:35 Imperia, morta l'88enne che aveva ricevuto bolletta dell'acqua da 15mila euro

12:30 Da Rc auto a telefonia, ecco i rincari 2024: rischio stangata per le famiglie

12:07 Florida, lite per regali Natale finisce in tragedia: 14enne spara e uccide sorella

11:52 Stacca a morsi un orecchio durante una lite, 59enne arrestato ad Andria

11:36 Caldo anomalo e clima: finisce il 2023, anno più bollente del pianeta

11:30 Moby, preso in consegna secondo traghetto nuova generazione Moby Legacy

11:24 Ratzinger, l’ex segretario padre Georg in Italia a un anno dalla morte

comunicato stampa

Farasis Energy Leads Global Power Battery Innovation with SPS (Super Pouch Solution)

08 dicembre 2023 | 08.17
LETTURA: 3 minuti

GANZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rapidly advancing electric vehicle (EV) era, the demand for power batteries, a crucial component of EVs, has seen a significant surge. From January to October 2023, the global installation of power batteries reached a staggering 225GWh, marking a 116.1% increase compared to the previous year. In response to the growing demands for enhanced battery performance, including aspects such as fast charging, cost-effectiveness, extended range, lightweight solutions, and safety, leading battery manufacturers are constantly innovating and introducing new products.

Standing at the vanguard of future EV requirements, Farasis Energy, a global leader in lithium-ion power batteries for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems, showcases several latest innovations, including the Super Pouch Solution (SPS), eVTOL battery technology, high-performance battery system solutions for electric motorcycles, as well as portable power stations, at the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) 2023.

SPS is designed to optimize charging efficiency, reduce costs, enhance performance, and adapt to various EV models. This ground-breaking solution integrates four key technologies: large-format pouch cells, integrated battery systems, cutting-edge manufacturing processes and efficient direct recycling.

Key Highlights of the SPS

Farasis Energy's SPS sets a new benchmark in global power battery innovation. Since its introduction, the solution has been favored by leading automakers worldwide. The power battery sector is witnessing a plethora of technical approaches and innovative technologies, with the ultimate goal of finding the optimal balance of cost, safety, and performance for various usage scenarios. As the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market stabilizes and automakers focus on improving charging efficiency, innovative solutions like the SPS are ushering in a new era brimming with opportunities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296176/The_Super_Pouch_Solution__SPS.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farasis-energy-leads-global-power-battery-innovation-with-sps-super-pouch-solution-302009849.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Cina
