Lunedì 28 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:19
comunicato stampa

HOOKII Launches Neomow X: The Revolutionary Robotic Lawn Mower with LiDAR SLAM Navigation System

28 agosto 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orca Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., a prominent trailblazer in the realm of cutting-edge smart robotic devices, has unveiled its latest creation - the HOOKII Neomow X, a revolutionary robotic lawn mower that aims to redefine the landscape of lawn care through LiDAR SLAM precision navigation and remarkable performance.

"The Neomow X has emerged as the pinnacle of automated lawn maintenance." According to Rocky, the CEO of Hookii, "Neomow X epitomizes our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence. Its state-of-the-art features and user-friendly design set a new benchmark for robotic lawn mowers, delivering a superior lawn care experience sure to captivate our clientele."

The Neomow X represents an intricate fusion of technological prowess and user convenience, providing individuals with an autonomous and efficient solution for maintaining their lawns. The salient features of Neomow X include:

Additional features of note include the potent front-wheel drive system, enabling Neomow X to navigate diverse terrains with enhanced traction and power. The integration of an adjustable electric cutting disc guarantees meticulous lawn care tailored to individual preferences, allowing users to achieve the perfect grass height. Meanwhile, Neomow X's intelligent multi-zone management system ensures the comprehensive upkeep of lawns with varying grass lengths or specific areas necessitating more frequent mowing.

Scheduled for availability starting from August 29th through a Kickstarter campaign, the Neomow X is poised to captivate lawn enthusiasts, with prices commencing at $1,199 for Neomow X and $1,499 for Neomow X Pro.

For more information on Neomow X, please visit: https://hookii.com/

About HOOKII

Established in February 2022, HOOKII represents the robotic lawnmower brand of Orca Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Comprising core members from premier global robot and drone enterprises, the brand boasts advanced robotics expertise, providing consumers with professional and cutting-edge robotic solutions. For more information, please visit their official websites: https://hookii.com/, https://eu.hookii.com/, and https://de.hookii.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194455/HOOKII_Neomow_X_LiDAR_SLAM_Mower.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hookii-launches-neomow-x-the-revolutionary-robotic-lawn-mower-with-lidar-slam-navigation-system-301910167.html

Altro Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Orca Innovation Technology Co. Ltd. Co. private limited company Cina
