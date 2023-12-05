Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:43 Volontariato, l'impegno Barilla a supporto delle comunità

11:36 Messina Denaro, arrestata Martina Gentile: è la figlia di Laura Bonafede, amica intima boss

11:07 Dallo spazio un Manifesto per la Terra, torna il New Space Economy European Expoforum

10:33 Roma, diversi licei occupati nella notte

10:30 Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 3 settimane: crescono ricoveri e morti

10:14 Ucraina, droni Kiev su mar d'Azov e Crimea. Russia: "Respinti 35 attacchi"

10:04 Pil Italia a due velocità nel 2023, divario crescita tra Nord e Sud

09:48 Sciopero medici oggi, Bassetti contrario: "Non siamo metalmeccanici"

09:24 Incidente nel milanese, tir perde controllo su A4: un morto

08:25 Onu: "A Gaza situazione apocalittica". Israele vuole allagare tunnel di Hamas

08:11 Elezioni comunali Firenze 2024, Sara Funaro candidata a sindaco del Pd

06:45 Giulia Cecchettin, migliaia di persone a Padova per l'ultimo saluto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Celebrate Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY 1.5 Year Anniversary + New Version 2.2.5

05 dicembre 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our heartfelt thanks to worshippers worldwide for your fervent support! Get ready for the Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY end-of-2023 update, featuring three exciting new systems: "Ultra Transcend," "Stellar Surge," and "Echo Collection."

The Starshard Revolution Begins! - "Stellar Surge"

Infinite starshard possibilities with "Advanced Effects," "Forge," and "Attribute Inheritance" incoming!

New starshards with advanced effects in the upcoming version, randomly produced through starshard forging, revitalize sets and create the strongest new-gen starshard combos.

The advanced effects offer higher attribute bonuses, matching older starshards even at lower upgrade levels.

Transition from old to new is seamless, especially when combined with "Attribute Inheritance" for a painless power boost! Stellar Surge will definitely take your starshards to the next level! 

Power Upgrades – The Era of "Ultra Transcend" Has Arrived

The new version introduces a new enhancement feature "Ultra Transcend," boosting your beloved casts to the max.

Unlike regular breakthroughs, it requires using the same casts or its bunrei to raise the "Ultra Level," providing a dominant advantage against lower-level foes in both offense and defense.

Even unused casts in your collection can bolster your party's strength by increasing their Ultra Levels. The "Total Ultra Level" of all your casts contributes to your party's power, gaining a strategic advantage in battles.

Good news for worshippers struggling to keep up: the new version's event will offer more bunreis as rewards, letting everyone fully enjoy the pleasure of cast growth!

(*Casts eligible for Ultra Transcend must be "Demon Lords", "Angels" or "Riders".)

A Diligent Worshipper's Paradise - "Echo Collection"

Always crave more, but your pockets still feel empty?

Don't worry about new challenges. The Echo Collection is your ultimate ally!

Collect memories and desires of Demon Lords and Angels to fulfill your dream of "super-massive" wealth.

No scams here, just sincere grand prizes and abundant rewards you won't want to miss!

And for returning players, simply log in and be showered with a treasure trove of goodies, including Diamonds, ★5 Awaker Scrolls, and Selector Box of original casts (Sins, Angels, or Producer). Tune in to Limbo TV's latest prime-time lineup – stay tuned for more riches!

For more details, head over to the official website.

Seven Mortal SinS X-TASY official sitehttps://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/Apple storehttps://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578Googleplayhttps://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sinengFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASYTwitterhttps://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286871/Seven_Mortal_SinS_X_TASY_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286872/Seven_Mortal_SinS_X_TASY_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286873/Seven_Mortal_SinS_X_TASY_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286874/Seven_Mortal_SinS_X_TASY_4.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrate-seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy-1-5-year-anniversary--new-version-2-2-5--301999361.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza exciting new systems version versione update
Vedi anche
News to go
Medici e infermieri in sciopero oggi, a rischio interventi e visite
News to go
Violenza contro le donne, le app in aiuto
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, previsioni meteo Italia
News to go
E' Udine la città dove si vive meglio in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Soldi per aiuti sono finiti"
News to go
Vannacci, aperta un'inchiesta per il suo libro
News to go
Agenzia Entrate ai contribuenti: "Occhio a truffa false e-mail"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2023, i numeri
News to go
Brignone si concede il bis e vince anche il secondo gigante
News to go
Operazione antiterrorismo, due arresti per diffusione contenuti jihadisti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ponte 8 dicembre, 13 milioni di italiani in viaggio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza