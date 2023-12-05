Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:49
comunicato stampa

"Craft Artists in Shanghai" Documentary Hits Over 1 Million Views on YouTube

05 dicembre 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The documentary series "Craft Artists in Shanghai", produced by Shanghai Art & Design Academy (SADA), has garnered over 1 million views across 8 episodes on its official YouTube channel since its release in October.

The teachers from SADA have spent six years leading and guiding students to shoot and produce the documentary series on telling the stories of intangible cultural heritage masters and their complete process of creating the masterpieces, as well as how the latest technologies are impacting traditional Chinese handicrafts from different perspectives.

The episode "Craft Artists in Shanghai: Jade Carving" features Zhao Picheng, Professor of Jade Carving of SADA, highlighting the entire process of how he searches for the jade, designs, and creates the jade carving with exquisite skills.

Han Huizhi, artistic director of Han Tianheng Art Museum, is featured in the episode "Craft Artists in Shanghai: Ink Slab Carving," which conveys the idea that "the craft of today is the exhibit of tomorrow" through following him to select the materials, design, create, and exhibit the ink slabs.

As technology is impacting traditional Chinese handicraft significantly in the digital era, the documentary also brings focus to how technology is influencing and even empowering the crafts through the episode "Craft Artists in Shanghai: Digital Twin." The production team interviewed Wang Caiyun, jade carving principal of SADA and Xu Hao from the Center for Digital Accumulation and Cultural Communication of Intangible Heritages and presented how the jade carving craft collides with modern digital technologies.

"Craftsmanship is one of the ways that unite the history and culture of a nation. We're honored to bring this documentary to audience who love traditional craftsmanship all over the world, and we hope to help more people understand and connect with traditional Chinese artists who have chiseled their skills with time and appreciate the charm of Chinese culture," said Lin Ying, director of the documentary series.

The documentary has been broadcast on Shanghai Television and China Educational Television, and it was also featured at the 2023 Shanghai Education Expo in September and the "Brilliant Arts and Crafts: Exhibition of Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage" in October at the Slovak National Museum in Bratislava, which was a part of the International Tour Exhibition of Chinese Traditional Fine Arts.

To delve into the captivating world of traditional Chinese craftsmanship, please follow YouTube@CraftArtistsinShanghai.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288206/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288205/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288204/3.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/craft-artists-in-shanghai-documentary-hits-over-1-million-views-on-youtube-302004527.html

